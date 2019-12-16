Advanced search

Tickenham actor handed Best Performance award

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 December 2019

Tickenham man wins award

Archant

A Tickenham actor has been handed an award after his performance in a musical production earlier this year.

Simon Vardakis received the Barbara Graham Best Performance for his role as Bobby, in the production of Company.

The trophy, which is handed to someone annually, was presented to Simon by Mike Graham who donated the trophy, in 2016, in memory of his late wife Barbara, who was an active amateur dramatist for more than 25 years.

Mike and Simon were joined by Sue Parker the musical director of the production.

The musical by Stephen Sondheim follows the life of Bobby, aged 35, a single man who is unable to commit to a steady relationship. He has a notable birthday and all his married friends gather to celebrate his big day.

Company, a musical created in 1970, was among one of the first to deal with adult themes and relationships.

