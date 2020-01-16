Advanced search

Clevedon man finds 'shell of bomb' while clearing garden

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 January 2020

Nigel found a bomb whilst clearing a garden

Nigel found a bomb whilst clearing a garden

Archant

A man from Clevedon said he was shocked to find 'a bomb' while clearing a garden last week.

Nigel, Adam and Tim found the bomb whilst clearing a garden in AvonmouthNigel, Adam and Tim found the bomb whilst clearing a garden in Avonmouth

Nigel Hammond and two colleagues were clearing a client's garden in Avonmouth when they discovered a 'shell of a bomb.'

When they found the device, Nigel - owner of Clevedon Man With Van, a clearing and gardening business - said there was 'a lot of shouting', which stopped when the item fell apart.

He said: "When we found it, there was a lot of shouting, like, 'oh my God, put it down'.

"Then, thankfully, it fell apart, and, much to everyone's relief, the inside was empty.

Nigel says he is going to use the shell as a pencil holderNigel says he is going to use the shell as a pencil holder

"It probably fell off a plane ages ago, but now I'm going to use it as a pencil holder at home.

"This goes to show, running a waste-clearance company can be a very dangerous business."

Nigel has been advised to report the device to the authorities.

If you find an explosive, contact the police.

Most Read

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Most Read

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Ashton & Backwell boss Jones asks team to ‘be braver’ at Bishop Sutton

Sam Thomas in action for Ashton and Backwell United during their draw with Devizes Town. (Picture: Sarah Robbins)

Clevedon man finds ‘shell of bomb’ while clearing garden

Nigel found a bomb whilst clearing a garden

Clevedon youngsters join protest against expansion location for special school

Children and adults protesting against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Do you recognise these power tools?

Avon and Somerset Constabulary wants to reunite the owners of tools which were seized in Weston.Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Young oboist to perform recital in Clevedon

Lavinia Redman will perform at the Clevedon Music Club concert.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists