Clevedon man finds 'shell of bomb' while clearing garden

A man from Clevedon said he was shocked to find 'a bomb' while clearing a garden last week.

Nigel Hammond and two colleagues were clearing a client's garden in Avonmouth when they discovered a 'shell of a bomb.'

When they found the device, Nigel - owner of Clevedon Man With Van, a clearing and gardening business - said there was 'a lot of shouting', which stopped when the item fell apart.

He said: "When we found it, there was a lot of shouting, like, 'oh my God, put it down'.

"Then, thankfully, it fell apart, and, much to everyone's relief, the inside was empty.

"It probably fell off a plane ages ago, but now I'm going to use it as a pencil holder at home.

"This goes to show, running a waste-clearance company can be a very dangerous business."

Nigel has been advised to report the device to the authorities.

If you find an explosive, contact the police.