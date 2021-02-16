Man fined for fly-tipping in North Somerset

Published: 7:51 AM February 16, 2021

The Peugeot was recovered by police in Hartcliffe later the same night, while the black VW remains outstanding. - Credit: Archant

A man has been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,133 following a prosecution for fly-tipping brought by North Somerset Council.

Lee Docherty of Allerton Road in Bristol, entered a guilty plea at Bristol Magistrates Court on February 2 after being prosecuted by the council for fly-tipping waste in Yanley Lane in Long Ashton.

He was given a £480 fine, a victim surcharge of £48 and was ordered to pay costs of £605.

The fly-tipped waste consisted of cardboard, children’s toys, an umbrella, plastic boxes, lawnmower parts and black bags containing waste.

The offence was recorded and, having obtained the vehicle registration number of the vehicle used, officers found that Docherty was the registered keeper at the time the offence took place.

Docherty was invited to attend a voluntary interview under caution to answer questions relating to this offence. He did not attend the interview.

Welcoming the outcome of the prosecution, councillor Bridget Petty, the council's executive member for waste and recycling, said: “Fly-tipping has such a negative impact on our local environment and communities.

"We will investigate all incidents of fly-tipping and issue fixed penalty notices or, as in this case, prosecute individuals when sufficient evidence is found.

"The message is clear - fly-tipping is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in North Somerset."