Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Archant

A 32-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving in Clevedon.

Daniel Newport, of Dolphin Street in Newport, has been charged following his arrest in Clevedon, in Central Way, on Monday.

Police state the allegation is that he had 135mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

The first hearing is due to be held at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court, in The Hedges, on June 9.