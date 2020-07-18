Advanced search

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

PUBLISHED: 06:55 19 July 2020

A man was assaulted after entering a travellers’ site at Kenn Business Park in Clevedon on Tuesday.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “We received reports of travellers accessing the grounds of Hans Price Academy, in Weston at approximately 9pm on Monday.

“We issued a section 61 dispersal notice following police attendance and discussions with the school, North Somerset Council and the individuals involved.

“We later received calls from the public to say the travellers had moved to a business park in Clevedon on Wednesday.

“We’re also investigating reports of an assault at the site between 8pm and 8.45pm on July 14 when a man, in his 40s, was punched.

“He has visited a hospital as a precaution and since been discharged.

“CCTV enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information about the assault should report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220156093.”

The council has since confirmed the travellers are based at Weston Airfield.

A council spokesman said: “We have an encampment on council land on Weston Airfield.

“We have visited the site but have not concluded our health and welfare enquiries.”

