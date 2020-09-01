Advanced search

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

PUBLISHED: 14:10 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 01 September 2020

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Archant

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Congresbury as well as driving while on drugs.

The incidents took place within minutes of each other yesterday (Monday) morning.

The thief first targeted a service station at around 10.05am before robbing a nearby newsagents, approximately five minutes later.

It was reported in both incidents that a man indicated to staff he had a weapon concealed in his jacket before he threatened them. Police confirmed that no one was injured in either incident.

The man later made off with quantities of cash and cigarettes from both premises before driving off in a vehicle.

Specialist crime scene investigators examined both scenes, while CCTV footage was viewed by officers.

The man was arrested later that day, on suspicion of both robberies as well as driving a motor vehicle while on drugs.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.

Police appeal after carer’s moped stolen and crashed

Residential home praised for top-quality care throughout pandemic

Judy Pride has praised staff for taking care of dad, Brian Reynolds, aged 92.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Stagecoach Portishead enrolments open for autumn classes

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Nicola Selby Photography

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.

Police appeal after carer’s moped stolen and crashed

Residential home praised for top-quality care throughout pandemic

Judy Pride has praised staff for taking care of dad, Brian Reynolds, aged 92.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Stagecoach Portishead enrolments open for autumn classes

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Nicola Selby Photography

Latest from the North Somerset Times

New tennis courses for youngsters

Youngsters enjoying tennis at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club (pic Nicholas Walsh)

Clevedon’s Rawlings enjoys racing return

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings face the camera

Portishead man raises more than £3,400 for a terminally ill father

Joe Woodland with Gary Atkinson

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.