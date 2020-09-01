Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Congresbury as well as driving while on drugs.

The incidents took place within minutes of each other yesterday (Monday) morning.

The thief first targeted a service station at around 10.05am before robbing a nearby newsagents, approximately five minutes later.

It was reported in both incidents that a man indicated to staff he had a weapon concealed in his jacket before he threatened them. Police confirmed that no one was injured in either incident.

The man later made off with quantities of cash and cigarettes from both premises before driving off in a vehicle.

Specialist crime scene investigators examined both scenes, while CCTV footage was viewed by officers.

The man was arrested later that day, on suspicion of both robberies as well as driving a motor vehicle while on drugs.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.