Man arrested for indecent exposure

A man has been arrested in connection with indecent exposure offences committed at Ashton Court Estate and Bristol’s Greville Smyth Park.

The 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has confirmed he has been released on bail so further police enquiries can take place.