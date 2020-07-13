Advanced search

Man arrested for indecent exposure

PUBLISHED: 12:43 13 July 2020

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with indecent exposure offences committed at Ashton Court Estate and Bristol’s Greville Smyth Park.

The 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has confirmed he has been released on bail so further police enquiries can take place.

