Man arrested for indecent exposure
PUBLISHED: 12:43 13 July 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested in connection with indecent exposure offences committed at Ashton Court Estate and Bristol’s Greville Smyth Park.
The 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has confirmed he has been released on bail so further police enquiries can take place.
