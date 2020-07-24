Witness appeal after man dies on motorway near Clevedon

Archant

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M5 on July 20.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called around 4.30am to a report of a pedestrian in the southbound carriageway.

The injured man was found near junction 20 at Clevedon. He had been struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 19 at Portishead and 21 (Weston) until 2pm to allow for specialist collision investigators to examine the scene.

The next of kin of the man, who is believed to be in his 30s and from Gloucester, are being supported by a family liaison officer.

The driver involved has been spoken to by officers.

Anyone with footage or information which could help, can contact officers through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5220160731.