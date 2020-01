Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5. Kichigin

A two-car collision is causing delays on the M5 this evening (Tuesday).

Two lanes are closed between junction 19 at Gordano Services and junction 20 at Clevedon.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.

The event is expected to clear between 8-8.30pm.