Advanced search

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

PUBLISHED: 10:23 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 20 July 2020

Archant

The M5 southbound carriageway between Portishead and Weston has been closed following a fatal collision on the motorway today (Monday).

Emergency services are now at the scene between junctions 19 and 21 respectively.

Officers found an injured man south of junction 20 in Clevedon after receiving a report of a pedestrian in the southbound carriageway at around 4.30am.

He had been struck by a vehicle and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His immediate next of kin have been informed.

The driver involved has been spoken to by officers.

Police ask witnesses of the incident who have dash cam footage which could help the investigation or if they have any other information, to get in touch quoting reference number 5220160731.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while collision investigators examine the scene, which is expected to be in place for ‘some time yet’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

Queens Square, Clevedon.

5 of the best coastal walks in North Somerset

The Lighthouse at Burnham-on-Sea, image via Wikipedia under Creative Commons licence code

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

Queens Square, Clevedon.

5 of the best coastal walks in North Somerset

The Lighthouse at Burnham-on-Sea, image via Wikipedia under Creative Commons licence code

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Speedway: Devils clash features in latest Rebels rerun

Rasmus Jensen in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Family raising cash for hospice with homemade face masks

Ella at her sewing machine.

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site