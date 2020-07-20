M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

The M5 southbound carriageway between Portishead and Weston has been closed following a fatal collision on the motorway today (Monday).

Emergency services are now at the scene between junctions 19 and 21 respectively.

Officers found an injured man south of junction 20 in Clevedon after receiving a report of a pedestrian in the southbound carriageway at around 4.30am.

He had been struck by a vehicle and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His immediate next of kin have been informed.

The driver involved has been spoken to by officers.

Police ask witnesses of the incident who have dash cam footage which could help the investigation or if they have any other information, to get in touch quoting reference number 5220160731.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while collision investigators examine the scene, which is expected to be in place for ‘some time yet’.