Police appeal after woman killed on M32 on New Year's Day

The woman sadly died after being hit near junction 2 of the M32 - Credit: Google Street View

A woman was killed after being hit by a car on a busy route in Bristol.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward - particularly with any dashcam footage - after the incident, which occurred on the M32 at around 2.15am on New Year's Day (January 1).

The incident happened near junction 2 of the route.

"A pedestrian, a woman, was struck by two vehicles on the southbound slip road at around 2.15am and tragically died at the scene," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

The slip road was closed while enquiries into the incident were carried out.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam which could help our investigation," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222000144.