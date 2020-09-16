Loved ones pay tribute to devoted wife and mother

Michelle and Mark on their wedding day. Archant

Family and friends have paid tribute to their ‘ray of sunshine’ who died of cancer last month.

Michelle Smithers, nee L’Oste-Brown, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in February 2019 and was supported by St Peter’s Hospice.

Michelle married her partner Mark three weeks before her death, after the pandemic shattered their plans for a May wedding earlier this year.

The 49-year-old veterinarian was an ‘exceptional mother’ to her son Jack and devoted to her family.

Her family said: “Michelle’s strength and determination in everything she attempted has seen her through many difficulties but in the end succumbed to her dreadful disease.

“Michelle is to be remembered for many achievements but as a person who always brought a ray of sunshine into the life of all those whose lives she touched.”

Michelle’s funeral is being held at 1.30pm today (Wednesday) at Weston Crematorium under Covid guidelines, with donations going to St Peter’s Hospice.