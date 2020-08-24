Wedding ring and phone found after marine lake drained

Volunteers found a wedding ring, a mobile phone, shoes and flippers in the mud. PETER HALL

A wedding ring, a mobile phone and shoes were just some of the treasures found at the bottom of Clevedon Marine Lake last week.

Volunteers opened the penstock and sluice gate to drain the water out, before climbing into the mud to search for lost property and litter.

Lake drains are an essential part of keeping the lake clean and safe – it also enables volunteers to clean seaweed off the steps and railings, carry out vital maintenance work and refresh the water.

After the lake was drained and cleaned, it was refilled following Thursday’s high tide.

Joe Norman, chairman of Marlens which maintains the lake, said: “Lake drain downs are an essential part of keeping our lake in tip-top condition, and it’s always immensely gratifying to see people reunited with items like wedding rings. I’d like to thank everyone who lent their time to help with the clean-up.”