Long-standing clevedon care home under new ownership

Worcester Lodge care home has been sold to an expanding operator. Archant

Worcester Lodge in Clevedon has been bought by the owners of Osborne House care home.

The home, in Castle Road, currently delivers personlised dementia care for 39 residents, along with respite and day care services.

Worcester Lodge’s ethos has been to provide care in a homely atmosphere, where residents feel valued and respected in an environment suited to their needs.

Previous owner Joyce Pinfield, sold the business she had owned for 18 years, in order to retire.

She said: “I have really enjoyed my time looking after the residents at Worcester Lodge supported by a fantastic team.

“I wish the purchasers well for the future at Worcester Lodge where I hope the motto ‘Love, Laughter and Comfort’ will continue for many years to come.”

New owners, Josh and Mike Slator, of Osborne Care Homes Ltd, bought the business to complement their existing care home, Osborne House in Bay Road.

Josh also has ambitious plans to expand across the South West, and is looking forward to getting to know residents at Worcester Lodge.

He said: “We can’t wait to get to know the residents and their relatives, and to work with the staff to continue the exceptional quality of care currently provided at Worcester Lodge.

“We are excited at the prospect of developing innovative collaborations between the homes to pursue our ongoing vision of enriching lives together.”

There are two areas of the home – one for residents with mild dementia and one for residents needing more care – as well as two garden areas where residents can sit and relax outdoors.

The bedrooms, bathrooms and communal areas have been regularly renovated.

Oliver McCarthy, senior agent at Christie and Co who handled the sale, said: “We are delighted to be a part of Joyce’s journey, and we wish her all the very best.

“I am pleased to see this successful care home go to an experienced operator who I am sure will take the business from strength to strength.

“The market for care homes in the South West is stronger than it has been for many years and we continue to see an abundance of well-funded buyers seeking opportunities in the region.”