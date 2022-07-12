North Somerset youth club launches online support

A long-standing youth centre in North Somerset has launched its website as it aims to support children online.

Long Ashton Youth Club was founded in 1960 and continues to empower the area's young people six decades later.

The youth club's former centre. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club

Club trustee, Carl Tarsey ackowledged that to reach more young people the club would have to evolve.

Mr Tarsey said: "As technology continues to evolve, we recognised the need to create a platform that will help us to reach more young people, their families and caregivers.

"We hope our new website will act as an extension of our youth service by giving people more ways to get involved and interact with us."

Long Ashton Youth Club has been based in the Club Room since 2001. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club

The club has been based in its aptly named Club Room, in Keedwell Hill, since 2001 where it offers junior and senior sessions for its members.

For more information on the club's services or how to join, visit www.longashtonyouthclub.charity

The Long Ashton Youth Club team. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club



