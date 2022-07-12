News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

North Somerset youth club launches online support

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:38 AM July 12, 2022
Updated: 2:45 PM July 12, 2022
Long Ashton Youth Club

Long Ashton Youth Club has launched a new website. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club

A long-standing youth centre in North Somerset has launched its website as it aims to support children online.

Long Ashton Youth Club was founded in 1960 and continues to empower the area's young people six decades later.

Long Ashton Youth Club

The youth club's former centre. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club

Club trustee, Carl Tarsey ackowledged that to reach more young people the club would have to evolve.

Mr Tarsey said: "As technology continues to evolve, we recognised the need to create a platform that will help us to reach more young people, their families and caregivers.

"We hope our new website will act as an extension of our youth service by giving people more ways to get involved and interact with us."

Long Ashton Youth Club

Long Ashton Youth Club has been based in the Club Room since 2001. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club

The club has been based in its aptly named Club Room, in Keedwell Hill, since 2001 where it offers junior and senior sessions for its members.

For more information on the club's services or how to join, visit www.longashtonyouthclub.charity

Long Ashton Youth Club

The Long Ashton Youth Club team. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club


Charity News
Long Ashton News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

The fire broke out at a house in Ridgeway Road, Long Ashton

Eight fire crews sent to house fire in Long Ashton

Paul Jones

person
PANDA

Media

Monthly disco returns for people with disabilities in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Clevedon Choral.

Al-fresco summer concert in Clevedon this weekend

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
xxx_supermoon_stalbans_jun22

Skygazing

How to see the biggest supermoon of the year next week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon