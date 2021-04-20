News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Village youth club supports young people online in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:36 PM April 20, 2021   
Paul Mason from Awesome Fitness with partner Georgina and daughter Daisy.

Paul Mason from Awesome Fitness with partner Georgina and daughter Daisy. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club

A village group has been launching projects to help young people's wellbeing during the pandemic. 

Long Ashton Youth Club has been preparing wellbeing activity packs for young people experiencing anxiety, as well as starting a weekly street dance session broadcast on the group’s Facebook page. 

Long Ashton Youth Club's well-being activity packs for young people experiencing anxiety.

Long Ashton Youth Club's well-being activity packs for young people experiencing anxiety. - Credit: Long Ashton Youth Club

Activities online include cooking and quizzes. One-to-one support from the team of professional youth workers has also been available for young people in need of ‘a little extra help and guidance’ during the pandemic.  

Last month, local personal trainer Paul Mason from Awesome Fitness got young people moving with a fitness class. Lead youth worker at Long Ashton Youth Club, Kathy Jackson, expressed her thanks to Paul, partner Georgina and daughter Daisy for their energy in the session. 

Long Ashton Youth Club is run by nationally and locally qualified youth workers as part of EPIC Youth. For further information about the youth club, email Kathy.epicyouth@gmail.com 

