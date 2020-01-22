Advanced search

PICTURES: Annual wassail at Peel Park

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 January 2020

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Families rejoiced at Peel Park during wassail celebrations at the weekend.

Long Ashton Wassail. Bill Roberts and Wassail King 7-year-old Ronnie singing to the apple trees. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Bill Roberts and Wassail King 7-year-old Ronnie singing to the apple trees. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People listened to music and danced the day away at Long Ashton's wassail on Sunday afternoon.

Crowds blessed the apple trees to support a bountiful harvest for the coming year at the village's community orchard at Peel Park.

More than a dozen people gathered at the recreation ground entrance and paraded into the orchard, lead by the village samba band on a cold and frosty day.

Families placed dried apple rings on a chosen tree in the park and a took sip of cider to mark the occasion.

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

On the day, the king and queen of wassail - a tradition celebrated annually - were also crowned.

Youngsters sang to the apple trees and played with pots and pans, as well as guitars and trumpets, to chase away demons from the orchard and wake up the trees ahead of the harvest season.

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Long Ashton Wassail. Wassail King 7-year-old Ronnie. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Wassail King 7-year-old Ronnie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Long Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLong Ashton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

