Village market returns after six-month break

Long Ashton Village Market returns to Long Ashton. Picture: Carl Tarsey 2019 Carl Tarsey - All rights reserved

Villagers welcomed the return of a popular market at the weekend after a six-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Long Ashton Village Market returns to Long Ashton. Picture: Carl Tarsey Long Ashton Village Market returns to Long Ashton. Picture: Carl Tarsey

Artisan Bread, Missy Cards, and Andy Coombe’s famous jams and chutneys returned to the first Long Ashton Village Market since March on September 5.

Around 25 traders and local groups including LA Climate Emergency, the village coronavirus suport network and Real Good Fitness had stalls at the event outside the community centre café, which is held on the first Saturday of the month from 9.30am-1pm.

Traders from Winnie’s Bakery, flowers by Sarah Coles, as well as Gail Banham’s upcycled clothing also attended on the day.

Long Ashton Village Market returns to Long Ashton. Picture: Carl Tarsey Long Ashton Village Market returns to Long Ashton. Picture: Carl Tarsey

Village market organisers Andy Coombe and Jenny Green said: “A huge thank you to all those who visited and showed their support and thanks to our wonderful traders.”

The next village market will be held on October 3.