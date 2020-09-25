Village to benefit from full fibre broadband

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 September 2020

Openreach will install full fibre broadband in Long Ashton next year. Picture: Openreach

Long Ashton is set to benefit from full fibre broadband installed by Openreach next year.

The news comes after the company’s announcement to add a further 33 locations to its list of ‘harder to reach’ parts the South West in July.

Openreach has committed to bring full fibre to 20 million properties in the UK by the mid-late 2020s at a cost of £12billion, which also include locations in Wrington, Redhill and Lower Langford.

Works will begin in Long Ashton in March 2021.

Chief executive of Openreach, Clive Selley, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we’re making great strides towards our goal to build ultrafast, ultra-reliable broadband to millions of homes and businesses in the UK.

“For homes, shops, GP surgeries and schools across the country, it will mean fewer broadband faults, faster connections, and a consistent, reliable network that will serve them for decades to come.”

