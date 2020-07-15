Village post office team win customer engagement award

Picture: Post Office

A village post office has won an award for its service throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Picture: Post Office

Long Ashton Post Office has celebrated winning the Community Engagement accolade at the Post Office’s We’re Stronger Together awards for the South West.

The post office won the award at a virtual ceremony on July 7, where they went up against nearly 2,000 branches, and postmaster Andrew Crabb thanked everyone for their support which ‘means the world’ to him.

The awards recognise the efforts made by postmasters across the region to keep branches open during the Covid-19 pandemic and serve their local community.

The West End Post Office in Clevedon was also announced as a finalist in the category for the regional accolade.

Picture: Post Office

Andrew said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won this award. My team and I have worked really hard to help the community survive what has been a difficult year for all.

“We really do appreciate all our customers’ loyalty and support and will continue to do our best for the community that we serve.

“Being a Post Office and community shop, we have played a vital role in supporting the local community.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support – it means the world to me.”

Postmasters were also advised about three areas of their business which could help them recover some of the lost trade as a result of the pandemic, including mail and parcels, banking, cash withdrawals and deposits, and the return in demand for foreign exchange.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said: “I have heard many inspiring stories of postmasters going the extra mile and I have welcomed the opportunity to hear first-hand how postmasters in the South West have fared during the pandemic, including in Long Ashton.

“All retailers have been affected and Post Office was no exception. The next few weeks and months will be a critical period as we try and return to a sense of normality.

“Post office branches across the country have a vital role to play in supporting their customers and communities, as well as helping small businesses and independent retailers get back on their feet.”