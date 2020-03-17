Support group, free deliveries and services for self-isolators

Kate Bolton launched the support network in Long Ashton on Saturday. Archant

A community has rallied together to support its most vulnerable since coronavirus hit the UK.

Owners Andrew Crabb and David Andrews are offering free deliveries to people in Long Ashton Owners Andrew Crabb and David Andrews are offering free deliveries to people in Long Ashton

People and businesses in Long Ashton have come together to help protect people most at risk of falling ill with the virus in their community.

Village resident Kate Bolton has set up a support network to help people self-isolating walk their dogs, give them a friendly phone call or pick-up urgent supplies.

Long Ashton Coronavirus Support Network Facebook group founder Kate Bolton said: “A friend in Portishead said they had a group set up there and wondered if Long Ashton had anything, as she was concerned for her dad who lives here.

“We didn’t, so I set one up late on Saturday, and the support has been literally overwhelming, so many people offered their help.

Ashley Cartman says people are 'looking out for each other' since the coronavirus outbreak. Ashley Cartman says people are 'looking out for each other' since the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve coordinated volunteers for the whole of the village who will then go out and put a slip offering help through everyone’s door in Long Ashton, and people can download a slip and help out by joining the Facebook page.”

Kate said she knows she has the backing of her local councillors and Long Ashton Parish Council looked at ways of supporting the village at a meeting on Monday night.

Ashley Cartman, who represents Long Ashton for North Somerset Council, said: “The community is responding to coronavirus news in amazing ways and I know all over North Somerset, people are coming together to look after each other.

“In Long Ashton, a Facebook group has been set up to co-ordinate action, the post office is offering free deliveries and the parish council met on Monday to discuss its efforts to ensure it does all that is needed to look after the most vulnerable.”

Shops including Gatcombe Farm Shop and Long Ashton Post Office are offering deliveries to people who are self-isolating.

Co-owner of the village post office, David Andrews, said: “We’ve had one uptake on the scheme so far, and we have quite a few elderly customers worried as they’ve been told they may have to self-isolate for up to four months.

“We just want to help people, and anyone who is self-isolating and fancies a chit-chat over the phone are more than welcome to talk to us.”

To call the post office to book a delivery, or for a chat, dial 01275 392179.