Village horticultural society hosts first virtual flower show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 September 2020

Long Ashton Horticultural Society

A horticultural society has hosted its first ‘successful’ virtual flower show since it was founded in 1919 at the weekend.

Seventy entries in 20 classes ranging from vegetables, fruit, flowers, arts and children’s classes featured in Long Ashton Horticultural Society’s event on Saturday.

The society was unable to host its traditional flower show due to the coronavirus pandemic, and held its 95th show ‘for fun’ to keep spirits high in the village.

The annual event aims to bring people together to learn from each other and share things grown, cooked, photographed or made.

An event spokesman said: “We had some wonderful entries in our first virtual show and we thought it was very successful and well worth doing.”

No prizes, cups or certificates were awarded at this year’s event and winning entries will be published in the society’s September Special newsletter and on its website, www.lahortsoc.co.uk

