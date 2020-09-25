Husband and wife raise £2.3k for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of father
PUBLISHED: 12:36 25 September 2020
Chris Holloway
A married couple has cycled almost 880 miles for charity in memory of a father who died from vascular dementia.
Husband and wife team Ian and Andi Moore, of Long Ashton, took on their cycling challenge from Land’s End to the Scottish village of John O’Groats to raise vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society this month.
The pair took on the 1,407km fundraiser, which takes most cyclists 10 to 14 days to complete, in memory of Andi’s father, who died from vascular dementia in December 2017.
Currently, there is no cure for vascular dementia, and Andi and Ian have raised more than £2,380 to fund research into the disease through 62 supporters so far. The pair says every penny raised will go towards the charity, as the duo has met any expenses involved.
A statement on the couple’s JustGiving page said: “For anyone who has or has had a family member suffering from dementia, you will know what a cruel disease this is, and, to date, there is no known cure.
“This will be our hardest challenge that we have ever faced, and we need to be able to cycle on average 72 miles a day for 14 consecutive days. Just knowing that we have valuable sponsorship money behind us will spur us on each and every day.”
Andi says the Alzheimer’s Society is the only charity in the UK which is investing in research into dementia care, cause, cure and prevention, which is set to spend £150million during the next decade.
On September 10, the pair cycled through Ashton Court, and Andi and Ian were set to complete their charity cycle on Sunday.
Community fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society in Dorset and Somerset, Sian Johnson, said: “We can’t thank Andi and Ian enough for their support – the scale of the challenge they have undertaken is immense.
“People living with dementia need our support more than ever because of how hard the pandemic has hit them.
“Since lockdown began, our staff have made more than 120,000 welfare calls to people with dementia and their carers to offer support, information and to reassure them that they are not alone. “Every penny raised by our dedicated fundraisers is helping us to continue this vital work.”
To donate to the cause, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andi-moore1
