Talented youngsters win fairy tale character competition

Published: 3:00 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 9:04 AM March 9, 2021

Creative children in Long Ashton have won the Create A Fairy Tale Character competition run by the village community centre.

The competition was launched over February half term in recognition of Tell A Fairy Tale Day, which encourages celebrators to read, tell, and listen to magical stories from around the world on February 26.

Lucy Cooke with her character Carrie, an alien from Saturn who loves monkeys. - Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre

To enter, children were asked to create a new fairy tale character and write a short paragraph about them.

Winner of the three to six age group is Lucy Cooke, who created the character Carrie, an alien from Saturn who loves monkeys. Lucy won a copy of A First Book Of Fairy Tales penned by author Mary Hoffman.

Youngster Cecily Skinner with her prize. - Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre

Youngster Cecily Skinner is the winner of the seven to nine age group. Cecily’s character, Chestnut Rose, lives in the hollow trunk of a chestnut tree. Cecily won the book An Illustrated Treasury Of Grimm’s Fairy Tales by Jacob Grimm and Wilhelm Grimm.

Judge and chair of trustees of Long Ashton Community Association, Jean Pullin, said: “I was amazed at the talent of the artists and plenty of thought and effort went into each entry.

Cecily Skinner's prize-winning entry. - Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all the artists and their parents/guardians for participating in this competition.”