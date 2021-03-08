Talented youngsters win fairy tale character competition
- Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre
Creative children in Long Ashton have won the Create A Fairy Tale Character competition run by the village community centre.
The competition was launched over February half term in recognition of Tell A Fairy Tale Day, which encourages celebrators to read, tell, and listen to magical stories from around the world on February 26.
To enter, children were asked to create a new fairy tale character and write a short paragraph about them.
Winner of the three to six age group is Lucy Cooke, who created the character Carrie, an alien from Saturn who loves monkeys. Lucy won a copy of A First Book Of Fairy Tales penned by author Mary Hoffman.
Youngster Cecily Skinner is the winner of the seven to nine age group. Cecily’s character, Chestnut Rose, lives in the hollow trunk of a chestnut tree. Cecily won the book An Illustrated Treasury Of Grimm’s Fairy Tales by Jacob Grimm and Wilhelm Grimm.
Judge and chair of trustees of Long Ashton Community Association, Jean Pullin, said: “I was amazed at the talent of the artists and plenty of thought and effort went into each entry.
“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all the artists and their parents/guardians for participating in this competition.”
Most Read
- 1 Takeaway offers NHS workers free fish and chips on Mondays this month
- 2 Clevedon pub owner delivering beer by bike
- 3 People over 60 invited for Covid vaccine in North Somerset
- 4 Paddleboard instruction company launches in Portishead
- 5 Clevedon Sailing Club prepares to reopen
- 6 Yatton musician beats Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to debut album award
- 7 Why is taking part in the Census 2021 survey important?
- 8 'Covid-anxiety' expected as schools reopen
- 9 Clevedon man wanted in connection with thefts
- 10 Garden waste charges for North Somerset households