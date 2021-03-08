News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Talented youngsters win fairy tale character competition

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:00 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 9:04 AM March 9, 2021
Winner of Long Ashton Community Centre's Create A Fairy Tale Character competition, Lucy Cooke.

Winner of Long Ashton Community Centre's Create A Fairy Tale Character competition, Lucy Cooke. - Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre

Creative children in Long Ashton have won the Create A Fairy Tale Character competition run by the village community centre. 

The competition was launched over February half term in recognition of Tell A Fairy Tale Day, which encourages celebrators to read, tell, and listen to magical stories from around the world on February 26. 

Lucy Cooke with her character Carrie, an alien from Saturn who loves monkeys.

Lucy Cooke with her character Carrie, an alien from Saturn who loves monkeys. - Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre

To enter, children were asked to create a new fairy tale character and write a short paragraph about them. 

Winner of the three to six age group is Lucy Cooke, who created the character Carrie, an alien from Saturn who loves monkeys. Lucy won a copy of A First Book Of Fairy Tales penned by author Mary Hoffman. 

Youngster Cecily Skinner with her prize.

Youngster Cecily Skinner with her prize. - Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre

Youngster Cecily Skinner is the winner of the seven to nine age group. Cecily’s character, Chestnut Rose, lives in the hollow trunk of a chestnut tree. Cecily won the book An Illustrated Treasury Of Grimm’s Fairy Tales by Jacob Grimm and Wilhelm Grimm. 

Judge and chair of trustees of Long Ashton Community Association, Jean Pullin, said: “I was amazed at the talent of the artists and plenty of thought and effort went into each entry.  

Cecily Skinner's prize-winning entry.

Cecily Skinner's prize-winning entry. - Credit: Long Ashton Community Centre

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all the artists and their parents/guardians for participating in this competition.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Takeaway offers NHS workers free fish and chips on Mondays this month
  2. 2 Clevedon pub owner delivering beer by bike
  3. 3 People over 60 invited for Covid vaccine in North Somerset
  1. 4 Paddleboard instruction company launches in Portishead
  2. 5 Clevedon Sailing Club prepares to reopen
  3. 6 Yatton musician beats Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to debut album award
  4. 7 Why is taking part in the Census 2021 survey important?
  5. 8 'Covid-anxiety' expected as schools reopen
  6. 9 Clevedon man wanted in connection with thefts
  7. 10 Garden waste charges for North Somerset households
South West
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The front of the house, in Clevedon Road, Tickenham for sale by Debbie Fortune. The white house has a long driveway with gardens on both sides with shrubs and trees.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Sunny four-bedroom home with views and detached double garage

By Karen Richards

person
Castlewood in Clevedon

Council's Clevedon offices could be redeveloped

Stephen Sumner

person
The fibreglass boat has disappeared from the entrance of Clevedon.

Devastation after Clevedon's welcome landmark disappearance

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon
High school student taking notes from book while wearing face mask due to coronavirus emergency. You

Weekly Covid tests available for families of school and college students

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus