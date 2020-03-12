Climate activists promote initiative at monthly market

Activist Bill Roberts promotes making Long Ashton a carbon-zero village.Picture: Long Ashton CAN Long Ashton CAN

Long Ashton Climate Action Now (CAN) promoted its environmental message at the village market on Saturday.

CAN members spoke about ways to make Long Ashton a carbon-zero village.

The scheme was launched in November and follows the parish council's climate emergency declaration in September 2019.

People browsing the market at the community centre, in Keedwell Hill, could test-ride an electric bike, as well as buy handmade soaps, soya wax candles, felt pictures and garden plants.

Climate activist and CAN member Bill Roberts said: 'The Electric Bike Shop was busy talking to lots of people on the day. Lots of visitors had trial rides and a sale of a bike was made at the market.

'The message of Long Ashton CAN is getting out there, steadily.'

Avon and Somerset police and Bristol Bikesmith also attended the monthly market.