Fun-filled pancake party at village hall

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE LACE

Children made their favourite pancakes at a party in Long Ashton at the weekend.

The Long Ashton Children's Events (LACE) team created a pancake day event at the village hall in Keedwell Hill on Saturday.

Youngsters got stuck-in and made their favourite pancake combinations, ate marshmallows dipped in chocolate and played fun-filled games on the day.

LACE spokesman Kate Bolton said: "Around 40 children went to the party, and it went really well.

"The children had a bunch of toppings to go on their pancakes, including lemon juice, chocolate spread, raisins, marshmallows, strawberries and more.

"Once finished, they flipped their pancakes in the air, played games like flour mountain and took part in an egg and spoon race.

"We like to keep our events affordable in the village, and we founded the group so children can have a place to play in Long Ashton."

