Advanced search

Fun-filled pancake party at village hall

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 February 2020

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

LACE

Children made their favourite pancakes at a party in Long Ashton at the weekend.

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACELACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

The Long Ashton Children's Events (LACE) team created a pancake day event at the village hall in Keedwell Hill on Saturday.

Youngsters got stuck-in and made their favourite pancake combinations, ate marshmallows dipped in chocolate and played fun-filled games on the day.

LACE spokesman Kate Bolton said: "Around 40 children went to the party, and it went really well.

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACELACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

"The children had a bunch of toppings to go on their pancakes, including lemon juice, chocolate spread, raisins, marshmallows, strawberries and more.

"Once finished, they flipped their pancakes in the air, played games like flour mountain and took part in an egg and spoon race.

"We like to keep our events affordable in the village, and we founded the group so children can have a place to play in Long Ashton."

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACELACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACELACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead at Weston Playhouse.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mother with terminal cancer urges people to take part in Swimathon 2020 for charity

Heidi Loughlin, aged 37, is rasing money for charities to help beat cancer.Picture: paulgillisphoto

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead at Weston Playhouse.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mother with terminal cancer urges people to take part in Swimathon 2020 for charity

Heidi Loughlin, aged 37, is rasing money for charities to help beat cancer.Picture: paulgillisphoto

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Call for more awareness of endometriosis due to hospital admissions

Twenty women were sent to Weston Area Health Trust with endometriosis in 2018-19.Picture: Getty Images

Call for more awareness of endometriosis due to hospital admissions

Twenty women were sent to Weston Area Health Trust with endometriosis in 2018-19.Picture: Getty Images

Somerset charities bag part of £3million grant

The Children's Hospice South West has received £15,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme Pictures: Glenn Price

Fun-filled pancake party at village hall

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

Tyntesfield ready for spring

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24