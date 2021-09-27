News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Beer and cider festival raises £2k for community centre

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:30 PM September 27, 2021   
Some of the organisers of Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

Some of the organisers of Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Villagers celebrated the long-awaited return of Long Ashton Beer and Cider Festival.

More than 200 people attended and enjoyed locally produced beers, ciders, food and live music. 

Music from Medicine Creek at Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

Music from Medicine Creek at Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The event raised is held to raise money for the community centre, and revellers helped to raise £2,000 for the cause this year.

Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

Revellers at Long Ashton Community Association's Beer and Cider Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Clive Donoghue said: "The eighth Long Ashton Beer & Cider Festival, revived to much acclaim after a forced absence last year, took place on Saturday and was a huge success with villagers joining together to raise over £2,000 for the community centre. Joyful faces were in abundance as people were delighted to come together once again to meet and socialise."

Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

The event raised £2,000 for the community centre. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Giles Hughes, Everton Hartley, Medicine Creek and Grizzly & the Bear performed at the event, and the food was provided by the Market Kitchen.

The money will go the community centre, in Keedwell Hill, which provides facilities for people of all ages in the village.

People enjoying themselves at Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

People enjoying themselves at the Beer and Cider Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

People enjoying the local beer and cider on offer at the event. - Credit: Mark Atherton


