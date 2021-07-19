Beats Dance welcomes back face-to-face sessions 

Published: 3:00 PM July 19, 2021

A dance school is ‘thrilled’ to see the return to face-to-face sessions in Long Ashton.

Beats Dance launched the return of in-person classes in April. Since then, children have been working hard on their dance routines with Covid safety measures in place.

Dance sessions continued throughout lockdown and youngsters took part in pizza parties, discos, talent shows, bingo and lots more.

Youngsters part of the Beats Dance dance school in Long Ashton. - Credit: Beats Dance

A spokesman from Beats Dance, Hayley Grant, said: “We are thrilled to return to face-to-face sessions and the Beats Dance members were so happy to be back. It is wonderful seeing the hall full of laughter and smiles again.

“Looking forward, we cannot wait to get back on stage and we are hoping to put on our annual show at the end of the year. I am also super excited to be starting Diddybeats, a new class for two-and-a-half-year-olds up to those aged 4.

“This is a fun session for budding young dancers, where they can explore music and movement with a sprinkle of magic.”

There are various sessions for children aged two to 18 at Long Ashton Village Hall, in Keedwell Hill, every Tuesday and Thursday.