Advanced search

Lockdown transition plan for North Somerset revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2020

Salthouse Fields at Clevedon.

Salthouse Fields at Clevedon.

Archant

A recovery plan to ease North Somerset out of lockdown has been drawn up.

Recycling centres and some car parks are reopening this month and North Somerset Council chief executive Jo Walker said playgrounds and libraries could follow in June.

Leisure centres and venues are likely to start reopening from July, and pubs and hotels could follow that lead.

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to ease the lockdown over the coming months.

Ms Walker told a briefing broadcast live on Youtube: “We’re starting to plan for recovery and renewal, and how we transition out of lockdown.

“We’re focusing on economic recovery for our residents and businesses.

“The first assets we’re reopening are our car parks.

“We’ve avoided opening car parks right on the seafront. That’s supporting the message that we’ve been giving out.

“We welcome the opportunity for our residents to have more freedom to exercise and socialise at a distance, however we aren’t open to a lot of tourists coming to visit. We still have hotels, restaurants, pubs, all closed.

“There have been questions about why we’re opening any car parks.

“We feel it’s more appropriate if people are going to be taking advantage of the freedoms they’ve been given that they park in car parks rather than residential streets and outside people’s homes.”

The car parks that are opening are Salthouse at Clevedon and Kilkenny Fields and cricket club car park at the Lake Grounds in Portishead. Weston’s recycling centre opened on Monday. The council plans to learn from that experience when it reopens the facilities in Portishead on May 27 and Backwell on May 29, where access is more difficult.  Ms Walker said: “The next step is nominally in June. There’s talk of primary schools reopening from June 1 for reception, year one and year three.

“We may be able to reopen our playgrounds.

“We’re exploring the opportunity to reopen libraries in June, possibly around a click and collect option.

“Moving towards July and onwards, in line with Government guidance, we would hope we could see some freedoms around opening our leisure centres, the Tropicana and the Bay Cafe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Stop-check of car in Romania results in conviction of man for burglaries

Claudiu Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Stop-check of car in Romania results in conviction of man for burglaries

Claudiu Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

Latest from the North Somerset Times

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

Lockdown transition plan for North Somerset revealed

Salthouse Fields at Clevedon.

Hobbies to begin during isolation: Tracing your family tree

How your family tree could look.

Teacher raises more than £14k in memory of sister for Melanoma Fund

David Owen has raised £14,000 in memory of his sister Dawn for the Melanoma Fund. Picture: David Owen

Portishead Sparks come together to remember and pay tribute to Ben Pritchard

Ben Pritchard is fifth from right with black boots during his time with Portishead Sparks
Drive 24