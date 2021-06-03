Volunteers praised for support during pandemic

Published: 9:00 AM June 3, 2021

Volunteers from Helping People Weston worked with the YMCA, South Weston Activity Network and Brunello Lounge to provide food to families. - Credit: James Willis-Boden

Caring volunteers who have helped thousands of people across North Somerset to access food, medicines and vital support during the pandemic have been praised by council leaders.

North Somerset Council has thanked everyone who has checked in on vulnerable neighbours, signed up to town and village support networks and gone out of their way to help others over the past year.

Just days after the UK lockdown was announced last year, people rallied together to set up support networks to ensure people who were shielding or on their own had the support they needed.

The groups paired up with town and parish councils and other local organisations to form North Somerset Together – which has helped thousands of people to cope during these challenging times.

North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for North Somerset Together, Cllr Bridget Petty, said: “We cannot overstate the enormous contribution made by every member of North Somerset Together during the last year.

“These volunteers have made a very real impact on lives, and truly made a difference.”