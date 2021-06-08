Scouts honour town leaders for work to secure headquarters

Published: 11:08 AM June 8, 2021

Nailsea Town Council chairman Mike Bird being presented with the certificate by scout group chairman Richard Simmons. - Credit: Nailsea Town Council

A Nailsea councillor and the former town clerk have been awarded thank you badges for helping to secure the headquarters for 2nd Nailsea Scouts.

The scout group has been working for 11 years to buy the freehold of the land where their headquarters is based, in Hannah More Road.

Richard Simmons, chairman of the group, said: "From the outset Ian Morrell , who was then clerk to the council, gave us immeasurable advice and encouragement, without his input there were many occasions when we might have given up.

"Nailsea Town Council gave us significant financial assistance with our legal costs and made representations to North Somerset on our behalf in order to secure the land at a reasonable price."

Cllr James Tonkin and former town council clerk Ian Morrell were awarded thank you badges by the scouts. - Credit: Nailsea Town Council

As the land was leased from North Somerset Council via Nailsea Town Council, and because the group is a charity, there were five different parties involved in the transaction.

Cllr James Tonkin, who represents Nailsea for North Somerset Council, also helped to speed the process along.

The scout group presented the council with a certificate of thanks, and awarded badges to Ian Morrell and Cllr Tonkin.