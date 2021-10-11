News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Town councillor elected to Portishead South Ward

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:01 PM October 11, 2021   
Paul Churchill has been elected to Portishead Town Council.

Paul Churchill of the Portishead Independents Group has been elected to Portishead Town Council in the South Ward by-election, held on October 7.

Paul, who was born in North Weston and lives there now with his family, is a service delivery manager, managing global IT contracts.

Paul said: “Huge thanks to all the residents of Portishead South Ward who took the time to vote either by post or in person on the day, also to family and friends who supported me during the campaign.

"The hard work starts now, I will be the voice for those causes we feel so passionate about here and now and to listen to and support, both now and in the future the people and groups of Portishead South Ward and the wider community for the benefit of us all."

Chairman of Portishead Town Council, Cllr Patricia Sterndale, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team.

"His background, experience and enthusiasm will add yet another dimension to the already diverse mix of Portishead Independent Councillors whose united purpose is to make Portishead a better place for everyone."

Portishead News

