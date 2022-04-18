Major plans for Portishead Lake Grounds revamp revealed

More than 1,000 people responded to calls for ideas to revamp a landmark Portishead site.

Work will start on a scheme aimed at breathing new life into Portishead Lake Grounds this month after the plans were agreed by North Somerset Council (NSC) and Portishead Town Council (PTC).

Feedback in more than 1,000 responses to a consultation last year helped shape the plans, with people asked what they think of the parkland and what the priorities for improvements should be.

It is hoped the work, part of a £700,000 initiative to revive parks, will be completed by the end of July and includes:

Improving accessibility along The Esplanade by dropping kerbs, repainting parking bays, installing benches and resurfacing the road.

Planting a community orchard of heritage trees, other trees and new areas of rewilding, improving access and installing new seating, picnic benches and waste bins at the former miniature golf course.

Investigating silt in the lake to better understand the amount present, disposal options and costs associated with removal.

Investigating options to improve the existing facilities including café, boathouse and public toilets. This would include installing accessible toilets in 2023/24 following a successful North Somerset Council bid for £60,000 funding from the Government’s Changing Places Fund.

Portishead Town Council has agreed to take over the lease of the existing children’s play area. Plans are also being put forward to create a wheels and skate park next to the play area.

Councillor Mike Solomon, NSC's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "Thanks to those who took part in the consultation last year – it helped us find out more about what people thought of the park.

"We’ve allocated funding based on the highest priorities, so we’re making sure the money is invested in ways supported by the community.

"I look forward to seeing the plans being realised over the coming months to improve this much-loved popular facility."

The councils said the aim of the scheme is to provide a regionally renowned park which is attractive, fun, safe and biodiverse for visitors of all ages to enjoy and be proud of.

Paul Gardner, vice-chairman of PTC, said: "A huge thank you to all those who contributed to the consultation.

"We are delighted that visible improvements will soon be completed and are pleased to continue working with North Somerset Council to help deliver the other enhancements that people asked for.

"We particularly look forward to the Wheels and Skate Park dream of many people being turned into reality."

The Portishead Lake Grounds management and investment plan can be seen online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/portisheadlakegroundsplan.