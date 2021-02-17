News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Local Council

North Somerset Local Plan motors forward

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021   
North Somerset Council.

North Somerset Council. - Credit: Google Street View

Plans surrounding future housing development in North Somerset have reached an important milestone.  

North Somerset Council is currently developing a new Local Plan for the area and the authority has published its response to the latest round of consultation. 

Once the North Somerset Local Plan is eventually adopted, it will identify where development can and cannot take place in the area, as well as supporting required services and infrastructure. 

The North Somerset Local Plan Challenges logo.

The North Somerset Local Plan Challenges logo. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The council’s latest Choices For The Future consultation ran from November 2 to December 14, which followed the Challenges For The Future consultation which took place in the summer. 

The Choices For The Future document set out how the council will plan for new housing, employment and community infrastructure for the next 15 years following the Government identifying a need for a large amount of housing in North Somerset. 

In total, more than 1,600 people took part in the six-week consultation, which focused on possible approaches to the location of future development in North Somerset. 

Four approaches were put forward for discussion and people responded about what they liked or disliked about each, or if there are any alternative ways of distributing the proposed growth.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones
  2. 2 Man fined for fly-tipping in North Somerset
  3. 3 Village to get zero carbon housing development
  1. 4 Town council approves hedgehog warning signs
  2. 5 Popular Mendip Challenge fundraiser to return this year
  3. 6 Council tax to increase for 'most exciting council budget in 18 years'
  4. 7 North Somerset Local Plan motors forward
  5. 8 Care home residents sent Valentine’s cards and gifts from loved ones
  6. 9 Consultations begin for walking and cycle routes in North Somerset
  7. 10 Village pub put on the market

Executive member for planning, councillor James Tonkin, said the final approach is likely to be a combination of different options.  

Cllr James Tonkin.

Cllr James Tonkin. - Credit: North Somerset Council

He said: “The responses to the consultation have been so useful in helping the council understand local people’s priorities for development in North Somerset, so thank you to everyone who took the time to have their say. 

“The government’s housing target for North Somerset is currently 20,475 new homes over the next 15 years. Without a Local Plan, we could end up with unplanned growth in the wrong places, with no supporting facilities. 

“The final agreed approach is likely to be a combination of the various different options and we are determined to produce a Local Plan which provides high-quality places, in sustainable locations, with all the facilities communities need to flourish.” 

The council says the results of the consultation will be used as a starting point for developing a draft Local Plan, which will be consulted on this autumn.  

To view the results, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan  

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbourside Family Practice

Coronavirus

Portishead GP practice gets approval to administer AstraZeneca vaccine

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Bristol Channel.

Power station considers dumping sediment off Portishead coastline

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
three-storey house with many windows and front extension with cream render, lawned garden in front

South West | Ad Feature

Modern and versatile house with glorious panoramic views

By Karen Richards

person
Clevedon medical centre delivers vaccinations at the town's rugby club

Vaccination stations set up at town rugby club

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus