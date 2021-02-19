Prizes worth thousands up for grabs as part of council cycling campaign

Published: 6:00 PM February 19, 2021

People in North Somerset can enter a free cycling challenge and have the opportunity to win prizes which combined are worth more than £4,000.

North Somerset Council (NSC) is encouraging people, community groups and businesses in the area to sign-up for its Ride It Out campaign - an active travel challenge that encourages more zero-emission commuting, for exercise and leisure as well as doing the school run.

NSC executive member whose portfolio includes transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: "Our new Active Travel Strategy aims to harness the huge rises in walking and cycling we've seen in the past year.

"Logging your zero-carbon journeys through Love to Ride as an individual, community group or business is a positive step that will help move us towards our carbon goals."

The campaign will run throughout March and complements the region's Joy In The Journey campaign, which focuses on getting more people travelling actively.

People who want to take part in the Love To Ride cycling initiative should log their rides and share #RideFree.

Prizes that people could win as part of the initiative include the grand prize, a £2,000 bicycle, as well as the chance to win a £100 local bike shop voucher, which could be won by five lucky winners which take part in weeks one and two.

In week three, people have the chance to win an electric bike worth £1,750, £1,000 in cycling holiday vouchers in week four, plus North Somerset-specific prizes from top bike brands.

The challenge has four themes to help encourage more people to take to two wheels.

Week one’s focus is on riding for health, week two encourages riding for relaxation – to reconnect with a friend or with nature or to reduce stress levels. Week three’s message is to go green, with cycling a zero-emissions activity and the month ends with a celebration of the freedom and adventure of cycling under the #RideFree hashtag.

Prize-winner, Izzy, who works at Weston General Hospital, said: “I like being able to combine exercise with getting to work. It also means I don't have to worry about finding a parking space.”

For information on other initiatives to encourage sustainable travel, contact sustainable.travel@n-somerset.gov.uk