Seed swap launched in Nailsea

Published: 11:00 AM May 18, 2021

A new seed swap has been launched at Number 65 High Street in Nailsea. - Credit: Clare Cox

A new seed swap has been launched in Nailsea to support keen gardeners.

Nailsea Town Council is running the group from Number 65, in the High Street.

A council spokesman said: "People responded to Nailsea Town Council's ask of what to do with the telephone box we bought on the High Street with the suggestion of a seed swap, so we thought it might be a good idea for No 65.

"We want people to enjoy the wellbeing benefits of growing flowers and vegetables so we'll have a selection of seeds and small seedlings on display for people to take and enjoy growing."

People are being encouraged to take along any spare and unopened seed packets and any small seedlings which they can swap.

Seed Swap@65 opened yesterday (Monday). People can pop in from 9.30am-4pm on Monday to Thursday and from 9.30am-1pm on Fridays.