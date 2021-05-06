New chairman for Nailsea Town Council
- Credit: Nailsea Town Council
Nailsea Town Council has voted in a new chairman and vice chairman at its annual meeting.
Councillor Mike Bird was named chairman, taking over from Cllr Jan Barber, who held the role for two years.
Mike has been an independent councillor for six years, working on the planning committee and chairing the community engagement group.
He said: “I’d like to thank all those who have put their faith in me to take this council forward. It will be my privilege to serve as chair of Nailsea Town Council and on behalf of the residents of Nailsea.
“As I also represent Nailsea as North Somerset District Councillor, I hope this will give weight to the voice of Nailsea residents locally.”
Emily Miller was voted in as vice chairman after only seven months as a councillor. Emily has taken over from Cllr David Packham.
She said: “I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to be vice chair of our town council. Having grown up in Nailsea, I'm so passionate about our lovely town and I'm excited to keep working hard to improve facilities and opportunities for all who live here.”
