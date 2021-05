Published: 9:55 AM May 28, 2021

People are invited to the meeting to have their say on local issues. - Credit: Archant

Nailsea Town Council is holding its annual meeting tonight (Friday).

People living in Nailsea are invited to attend to have their say on issues in the town.

Two community awards are also being presented to volunteers who have made a difference in the town over the past year.

The annual town council meeting is taking place in Nailsea School, in Mizzymead Road, at 7.30pm. To see the agenda, click here.