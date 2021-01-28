News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Council marks Holocaust Memorial Day with tree-planting

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:40 AM January 28, 2021   
Cllr Ben Kushner and Jan Barber

Holocaust Memorial Day was marked in Nailsea with the planting of an oak tree on Lions Green. 

Nailsea Town Council held the socially distanced event, which included a speech from chairman Jan Barber, followed by a reading of the Kaddish - a sacred Jewish prayer for all those who died - by councillor Ben Kushner. 

Holocaust Memorial Day is held on January 27, to mark the date in 1945 when Allied troops liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. 

More: 'That was when we knew we had survived', says Holocaust survivor from Congresbury

More than six million Jews were murdered during the Nazi Holocaust, along with millions of other persecuted minorities. 

The town council joined with people all over the world to remember all those killed in the Holocaust. 

Cllr Barber said: “This tree we have planted is so poignant an image because it represents life, learning and renewal.” 

Nailsea News

