Gathering of solidarity for Ukrainian people in Nailsea this week

Mihailo and Olya Rnic at the flag-raising in Nailsea - Credit: NTC

A gathering of solidarity in support of Ukranian people will be held in Nailsea this week.

Nailsea Town Council (NTC) has arranged the event, which will take place on Friday, March 11, at the flagpole, located opposite Station Road car park and not far from the Village Green.

It will get underway at noon.

The council said the gathering will consist of a short speech followed by input from the community.

Those attending will be joined by some of the town's Ukrainian residents, who will be singing the Ukrainian national anthem, after which there will be a pause for a moment of reflection.

Last week Nailsea Town Council raised the Ukrainian flag with our residents Mihailo and Olya Rnic, as the authority said it wanted to act quickly and show support for the country as the Russian invasion continues.

At the raising of the Ukrainian flag last week, Mihailo and Olya Rnic sang the national anthem.

After the flag raising, Mihailo said: "Thank you for the support of the people of this country.

"It is overwhelming and is helping us get through this difficult period. It's not an exaggeration to say we are eternally grateful."

And Olya added: "The citizens of free countries please support Ukraine in whatever way you can."

Cllr Emily Miller, vice chair of NTC, attended the raising of the flag and said: "It was incredibly moving to hear them sing the Ukrainian national anthem while the flag was raised and hear about the struggles their family back home are currently going through."

A council spokesperson said: "As a council, we express our full support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people and strongly condemn the actions taken against their nation by Russia.

"We welcome the residents of Nailsea to join with the council this Friday and show our support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine."