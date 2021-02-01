News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Warning issued to pet owners due to increase in dog mess

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 9:30 AM February 1, 2021
Pet owners warned of prosecution if they fail to dispose of dog poo bags. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clevedon dog owners are being warned they could be prosecuted if they do not dispose of their dog poo bags properly. 

Land Yeo Friends highlighted the issue of the bags being left on the ground or in trees, which pose health risks. 

A Clevedon Town Council spokesman, said: “Dog mess in our open spaces and streets is unpleasant and can cause a risk to health.

"A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) covering the whole of North Somerset is in place meaning that, when walking a dog, owners must pick up after their dog in a public place and also carry a suitable receptacle for picking up dog mess.

"It is the owner’s responsibility to clean up and dispose of the waste responsibly either in a litter or dog bin or take it home and put it in your black bin.” 

Anyone witnessing this offence should call North Somerset Council on 01275 888802. 

