Council concerned over loss of green space in Nailsea

Published: 10:51 AM May 3, 2021

Nailsea Town Council is questioning whether a thorough assessment was carried out before plans to build on a key green space in the town were put forward.

Councillors are concerned about a loss of green space in Nailsea if North Somerset Council’s plans to build 52 homes at The Uplands go ahead.

North Somerset Council was awarded £557,000 in funding from Homes England to draw up a planning application to build up to 50 new homes on the land.

The Nailsea site is one of a number being put forward for development as part of the drive to provide more housing across the district in partnership with the Government body.

However, more than 200 people have objected to the application, raising concerns about the loss of green space in the south west of Nailsea due to plans for new homes in The Uplands, 171 homes in Engine Lane, and 450 properties off Youngwood Lane.

Speaking at Nailsea Town Council’s planning meeting on Wednesday, Antony Evans, Nailsea Action Group spokesman, said: “There is no need for a further 52 houses in this locality, but a great need to stem the loss of recreational land, and an increasing need for open space not only for the current residents, but also for the inhabitants of 621 additional dwellings.

“This is especially so at a time when the essential need for open space for physical and mental wellbeing is becoming much better understood, and particularly in the light of both North Somerset and Nailsea Town councils recently declaring a climate emergency, and the expectations therefrom.”

The application was recommended for approval by North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee in February.

Nailsea Town Council is asking to see a thorough assessment which shows the open space is surplus to requirements.

A council spokesman said: “The council questions whether a thorough assessment of the need for open space has been carried out by North Somerset Council.

“The surrounding land is due to be developed for housing and the loss of this well used public open space will put additional pressure on the limited public open space in Nailsea.

"No alternative provision for public open space has been established by North Somerset Council. We would like to see a thorough assessment which clearly shows the open space is surplus to requirements.”

To lodge an objection to North Somerset Council about the appropriation of land, email uplands@n-somerset.gov.uk quoting reference UPLANDS before noon on May 5.