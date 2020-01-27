JHF receives hundreds of pounds from Lloyd's bank

Pearl Cross, on the left, is the managing director of the charity Archant

A charity that works with at-risk children and young people has received a significant cash donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JHF receives more than £800 from Lloyds JHF receives more than £800 from Lloyds

The Jack Hazeldine Foundation (JHF) received a donation of £828.54 from a Christmas Raffle Charity of Choice.

Lloyds employees Lisa Marshall, Helen Denman and Jakki Carpenter raised £414.27, which was matched by Lloyds for the total sum.

The funds will be used to provide 'much-needed' resources for placements in Clevedon, Nailsea, Portishead and Weston.

The JHF's managing director, Pearl Cross, said: "This fundraiser has not only raised valuable funds but it has facilitated meaningful conversations about our local children and young people.

"Members of the community have stepped forward to tell us they know of many students who encounter personal obstacles within mainstream education, and some who have demonstrated transformative change through mentoring."