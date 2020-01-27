Advanced search

JHF receives hundreds of pounds from Lloyd's bank

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2020

Pearl Cross, on the left, is the managing director of the charity

Pearl Cross, on the left, is the managing director of the charity

Archant

A charity that works with at-risk children and young people has received a significant cash donation.

JHF receives more than £800 from LloydsJHF receives more than £800 from Lloyds

The Jack Hazeldine Foundation (JHF) received a donation of £828.54 from a Christmas Raffle Charity of Choice.

Lloyds employees Lisa Marshall, Helen Denman and Jakki Carpenter raised £414.27, which was matched by Lloyds for the total sum.

The funds will be used to provide 'much-needed' resources for placements in Clevedon, Nailsea, Portishead and Weston.

The JHF's managing director, Pearl Cross, said: "This fundraiser has not only raised valuable funds but it has facilitated meaningful conversations about our local children and young people.

"Members of the community have stepped forward to tell us they know of many students who encounter personal obstacles within mainstream education, and some who have demonstrated transformative change through mentoring."

Most Read

North Somerset to receive Government cash boost to develop local plan

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment

Nailsea Junior footballers.

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Portishead Lions installs defibrillator at Black Horse pub

Portishead Lions Club has installed a defibrillator outside the Black Horse.Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Most Read

North Somerset to receive Government cash boost to develop local plan

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment

Nailsea Junior footballers.

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Portishead Lions installs defibrillator at Black Horse pub

Portishead Lions Club has installed a defibrillator outside the Black Horse.Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Golf: Clevedon captains donate to Penny Brohn UK

Outgoing Clevedon Golf Club captains Ben Bamford and Marian Crewe hand over a cheque to charity Penny Brohn UK

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters see off St Bernadettes

Yatton under-16s in action against St Bernadettes

North Somerset Council urged to reverse youth-club funding cuts

There have been calls for North Somerset Council to reverse cuts to youth services. Picture: Getty Images

Portishead Spring Show

Portishead Spring Show 3

North Somerset to receive Government cash boost to develop local plan

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24