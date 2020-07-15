Advanced search

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 July 2020

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Jon Winter

A live grenade was exploded after being discovered at Clevedon beach yesterday (Tuesday).

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Police state the device was taken to a safe location at Kingston St Mary and a controlled explosion was carried out at approximately 7pm.

A Weston family got ‘more than they bargained for’ when they found the live hand grenade in a rock while looking for fossils in the area.

The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place. Picture: Jon Winter

Cathy Winter’s husband Jon and their son Jonathan, aged 11, went for a walk along the beach at around lunch time yesterday and discovered the rock.

Cathy said her husband threw it to see ‘if it would break up’ and he and their son found the live hand grenade inside it.

Jon then called the emergency services who spent more than four hours at the scene.

The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place. Picture: Jon WinterThe explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place. Picture: Jon Winter

The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place as a precaution at the beach.

The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place. Picture: Jon WinterThe explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place. Picture: Jon Winter

The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place. Picture: Jon WinterThe explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon was put in place. Picture: Jon Winter

