Lions club gifts £1k to Portishead Youth Centre
PUBLISHED: 10:45 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 19 June 2020
Archant
Portishead Lions Club has received a share of £100,000 from the Lions Clubs Foundation of the British Isles.
The club will use its £1,000 grant to support Portishead Youth Centre, which has launched an online service for young people after closing its doors due to Covid-19.
The money will go towards youth workers giving one-to-one mentoring and supporting children and young people through telephone or video calls.
Lions clubs across the country have benefited from the fund, which was launched to support communities during the pandemic.
Portishead Lions president Roy Shaw said: “This is a significant sum of money which we will put to good use straightaway. This pandemic is hurting lots of people in different ways and just because we are all social-distancing, it doesn’t stop us from caring.
“We are doing what we can, and this cash injection will help us do more.”
