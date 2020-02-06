Lions Dream Scheme now taking applications

Last year's Dream Scheme winners. Contributed

Clubs and groups in Clevedon that have a 'dream projected' can now apply for funding.

The fifth annual Clevedon Lion Dream Scheme is now open to applications, and it ends on February 29.

Money raised by the Lions Santa Float is available to support groups that a have 'dream' project but need extra finances to see their 'dreams come true'.

The scheme sees that money donated by the people of Clevedon at Christmas is kept in the local community.

A spokesman said: "The Lions are looking for groups that have already raised funds towards their projects, especially those that have not received an award in previous years, so they can consider match funding and get projects completed without delay."

The scheme has helped more than 30 organisations awarded grants toalling £22,000.

Application forms are available by contacting david.gwynne@clevedonlions.org.uk