Businesses donate nearly 500 computers to support pupils in lockdown

Published: 4:00 PM January 25, 2021

Hargreaves Lansdown has also donated Chromebooks for vulnerable and disadvantaged students to use. - Credit: Lighthouse Schools Partnership

Almost 500 computers have been given to schools from local organisations to support pupils who are struggling to access remote learning from home.

Children across the Lighthouse Schools Partnership, which has 24 schools in North Somerset and Bath and North East Somerset, are currently studying from home due to the third national lockdown. However, the learning trust says some families are struggling to fully access online remote teaching and classwork due to a lack of appropriate technology at home.

Chief executive of the partnership, Gary Lewis, said: “Our schools have worked incredibly hard to adapt their curriculum and embrace technology to teach our pupils remotely this term. These additional devices will allow a large number of our children to keep up with their studies and progress.

“Education and the routine of learning and seeing classmates and teachers is incredibly important for the mental wellbeing of children during this ongoing pandemic and will, of course, benefit their futures. I would like to thank Boeing and Hargreaves Lansdown for their generous gift.”

The partnership says the Department for Education (DfE) has a system to allow schools to apply for laptops for those most in need. However, there are children who do not meet DfE criteria who are trying to access their live learning via a parent’s mobile phone or shared laptop.

The learning trust says this makes homeschooling and working from home an even bigger challenge for these families. Boeing contacted the partnership and offered laptops to be circulated to those struggling to access their schooling from home.

Managing director of Boeing Defence UK, Anna Keeling, said: “It is vital that students have the tools to be able to continue their studies and maintain contact with their school while at home.

"We will always look for ways to support young people in Somerset and Bath when we can.”

Hargreaves Lansdown, a business partner of the Lighthouse Schools Partnership, has also donated Chromebooks for vulnerable and disadvantaged students to use.

Chief people officer at Hargreaves Lansdown, Heather Cooper, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support children in our local community as part of our wider pandemic response plan.”