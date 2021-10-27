Light the Night celebration to take place in Clevedon

Published: 1:45 PM October 27, 2021

A Light the Night event will be held to remember lost loved ones. - Credit: Light the Night

A Clevedon church will be one of four venues to take part in a South West charity night to remember lost loved ones.

The Light the Night event will take place on October 30 at the All Saints Church, featuring a light display.

The event's organiser has told the Times that it will offer people of all faiths to hold a 'more peaceful' celebration than Halloween.

George Grace said: “Although some of the venues are churches or cathedrals, this really is for people of any faith or none, and it is a beautiful and quite moving way to remember people close to us,” he said.

“The feedback we had after the first event in 2019 was overwhelming, and it inspired us to take Light the Night further afield.

“Halloween has become quite a raucous, commercial event and I feel Light the Night offers a more peaceful, contemplative alternative."

Visitors are given candles upon entry and the event will take place between 4-8pm.