Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Country Cabin is delivering animal feed and bedding to all BS postcodes Archant

The Times has compiled a list of useful numbers and websites to help people find the right support during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS Clevedon School has thanked the NHS

Medical

Local medical centres are working hard to help people get and stay well.

To protect others if you have signs of the coronavirus, NHS advice is to stay at home and call 111 or use the 111 online coronavirus service.

Most bus services in North Somerset are now operating emergency timetables Most bus services in North Somerset are now operating emergency timetables

Local shops

Most supermarkets have introduced a dedicated shopping hour for NHS workers at the beginning of the day, followed by a period of shopping exclusively for elderly and vulnerable customers. In addition, for those struggling to get out, lots of local shops are now offering home deliveries.

Here are just some of the delivery services available in the area in addition to the supermarkets:

Butchers Block in Portishead on 01275 849965, S & R Burchills in Nailsea on 01275 854977, Sow & Arrow in Clevedon is delivering cakes, biscuits, quiches, scotch-eggs, sausage rolls, boxed meals and lunches, dry goods on 01275 870762. Brakes food call and collect service at Portbury can be found by logging on to www.brake.co.uk/food-shop

In addition, the Country Cabin in Clapton-in-Gordano is delivering animal feed and bedding on 07772 779317.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes

All pubs, restaurants and cafes are now closed following guidelines issued by the Government to help control the spread of coronavirus. Many food establishments in the area are now, however, offering vital delivery services.

Applebys Fish & Chips in Portishead is delivering lunchtimes and evenings with no minimum charge or delivery fee for elderly or vulnerable customers on 01275 848510. They have also delivered free meals to some retirement living homes.

Support networks

Support networks are forming across the area, with new ones appearing daily.

North Somerset Together is an initiative to help residents who have no or little support from family or friends and who are socially isolated, access the support they need during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

The service can be accessed at: www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together

A telephone service has also been launched for those who do not have access to the internet on 01934 427437.

The individual town councils are also supporting North Somerset Together.

A whole host of Facebook pages have been set up to help during this time of crisis. If you don’t have internet access your local council should be able to provide a contact to the groups.

Here are some of the local groups set up to help their communities.

Backwell Community Resilience Group www.backwell-pc.gov.uk/coronavirus-information

Clevedon Community Covid-19 Mutual Aid aims to match people who need help with those willing to provide support.

www.facebook.com/clevedoncovid19supportnetwork

People and businesses in Long Ashton have come together to help protect people most at risk of falling ill with the virus in their community. The Long Ashton Coronavirus Support Network Facebook group is co-ordinating help including deliveries of essential supplies which are being carried out by shops including Gatcombe Farm Shop and the village post office.

Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group has teamed up with Nailsea and District Community Transport to help deliver food and prescriptions to those in need. Those who need help can email nailseahelpers@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page here.

The Pill Coronavirus Community Support Facebook group is coordinating volunteer efforts in the village.

Portbury self-isolation support group offers help to people self-isolating in the village, including shopping and collecting prescriptions.

Thousands of people have joined the Portishead Coronavirus Support Network to offer support to those who are self-isolating. For details, click here.

Yatton and Claverham Community Support is coordinating volunteers with those in need during the current situation.

www.facebook.com/groups/yattoncommunitysupport/



Transport links

People should avoid non-essential use of public transport.

Most bus services in North Somerset are now operating emergency timetables. Some services have been suspended. Visit www.travelwest.info/coronavirus for more bus times and services.

Coach services have been reduced. Some coach operators are allowing you to postpone your journey to a later date or request a refund.

Trains are running with reduced timetables; check with National Rail for timetable changes and cancellations.

Churches

Church services have been suspended during the pandemic and church offices are closed to the public. Weddings and christenings are also suspended; funerals may go ahead but ideally with family members only in attendance.

Many churches are offering support to the vulnerable, offering help with food shopping, dog walking and a chat on the phone.

Schools

Schools, colleges and early years childcare settings across North Somerset are currently closed, but will continue to provide support for the children of key workers and vulnerable learners.

North Somerset Council has lists of schools that are open for these children. Anyone in these categories struggling for support should email admissions@n-somerset.gov.uk

Parents of children with an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) or with a social worker should also provide details of the plan or name of their social worker as appropriate.

For information about early years childcare settings open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children email early.years@n-somerset.gov.uk

Online support is being offered by the majority of schools.

Many schools are displaying rainbows to express their thanks and support for frontline workers.