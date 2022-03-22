News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Liam Fox celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:40 PM March 22, 2022
Dr Liam Fox with Freddie Tall from Yatton.

Dr Liam Fox with Freddie Tall from Yatton. - Credit: Liam Fox

Liam Fox hosted a reception inside the Houses of Parliament to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (March 21) after a successful second reading of the proposed Down Syndrome Bill.

People with Down syndrome and their families attended the event, also hosted by the National Down Syndrome Policy Group (NDSPG), in Westminster for the first time ever.

The celebration comes shortly after North Somerset's MP's Down Syndrome Bill passed through its second reading in Parliament.

The Bill aims to improve the lives of those living with Down syndrome and has been described as a 'world-first' 

At the event, Liam Fox said: “Today was one of the most joyous occasions I have attended in Westminster.

"The optimism about being valued through the Down Syndrome Bill was palpable and the number of MPs and Peers showed the great awaking that this campaign has created."

The Down Syndrome Bill will undergo a third reading before Parliament next month.

Liam Fox
North Somerset News
Yatton News

Don't Miss

Mobile phones can be used by passengers instead of paper tickets. (Picture: Dimitris Legakis).

North Somerset Council

First Bus will remove FOUR Weston services

Carrington Walker

person
Josh Riggs, aged nine, has been hard at work cleaning Clevedon's beach. 

Support Ukraine

Nine-year-old boy cleans Clevedon beach for Ukrainian children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
A police incident forced a road closure on the M5 at Junction 21 in Weston. 

M5

Road closure on M5 at Junction 21 causes severe delays at Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Library.

North Somerset Council

Clevedon Library set for transformation after successful funding bid

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon